Live In Concert: Gogol Bordello

Written by Jason Pressman and Sophia Shull

Photography by Aiden Phillips

Celebrating their newest album, We Mean It, Man!, the eccentric and wondrous Gogol Bordello landed in Philly soil on March 24th, 2026 at the historic Union Transfer venue. Accompanied by Boris and the Joy and Puzzled Panther, this was certainly an unforgettable night! Student reporters Jason Pressman and Soph Shull made the journey to witness a stellar performance and enjoy the diverse tunes from Casa Gogol!

Boris and Korey Kingston pouring their hearts out and getting the audience hyped!

Boris and the Joy

Jason: Boris really brought out the energy to start the set. He was absolutely the right choice to begin the show. He worked the crowd masterfully. Being the former guitarist of Gogol Bordello he knew his audience and how to get them going for the rest of the night. Although he wasn’t accompanied by his normal supporting cast, he brought out the drummer of Gogol Bordello, Korey Kingston, who pulled double duty for the show and was able to still bring a top notch performance for the start of the show.

Soph: Immediately as Boris entered the stage, the venue felt electric. I was absolutely in awe of his amazing stage presence, accompanied by mesmerizing and powerful vocals. Kingston’s drumming skills were also incredibly captivating throughout his time onstage.

A few of my favorite songs were “Vultures” and “wake up” as they had some breathtaking guitar riffs. The set was also a joy to watch, as Boris would energetically leap and dance his way across the stage. Incredibly impressive that despite the high energy movement, he was still able to carry a strong tune throughout every song!

Boris really knows how to craft his music and you can feel the passion poured into each lyric and note. After the show, I purchased his CD, The Story Thus Far, which is an amazing compilation of music produced between 2021 and 2026.

Puzzled Panther blowing the crowd away with their amazing talent.

Puzzled Panther

Jason: Puzzled Panther was an absolute blast to watch. They really showed you what you were in for with their unique sound and ties to the main band. Puzzled Panther gave an amazing set where they played their hearts out. During their set they brought out the lead singer of Gogol Bordello, Eugene Hütz, who played guitar. This allowed for Puzzled Panther to show off during their set. I really enjoyed watching them play as they brought so much to the show as the band before Gogol Bordello took the stage.

Soph: Puzzled Panther is an amazing band, and quickly became one of my favorite live performances. Like Boris and the Joy, I had not heard of them prior to their concert and I’m so happy I was introduced! They are a visually stunning band, and have a raw post-punk sound to back it up.

“Strange Memory” was their most recently released song, and sounds amazing live! The tune is upbeat and perfect to dance to with an incredibly catchy chorus. I really appreciate how each member gives it their all onstage! No matter who you’re looking at, they all look super excited to perform. “Dirty Boots” from Sonic Youth was also covered, and what an awesome time that was! It’s so unique how Puzzled Panther is able to cover an artist while maintaining their sound and I admire their dedication to their craft!

I was blown away by their lead vocalist, Victoria Espinoza’s ability to dual wield an acoustic guitar and a fiddle! I cannot begin to imagine the many hours of practice spent on managing both onstage. Puzzled Panther also had amazing chemistry with the crowd, easily getting everyone hyped for their set. The interactions with fans were extremely fun and memorable, putting a smile on everyone’s faces.

Gogol Bordello getting the audience hyped for their set!

Gogol Bordello

Jason: Gogol Bordello took the stage and immediately hit their stride. Playing a majority of their set from their new album, We Mean It, Man! Gogo Bordello had the audience ready to move and sing along. Which is something they accomplished instantly.

The pit was lively and dancing along to every song they played in their set. They also treated their audience to some of their older songs like “Wonderlust King” and “Start wearing purple”. During Gogol Bordello’s set they brought out some of the members of Puzzled Panther for the ending of their set.

A major proponent of Gogol Bordello’s set was unity and the fact that we are all one and that we should all be united when the world feels divided. I agree heavily with the take away from this concert that we should all be more accepting of one another.

Soph: I am in awe of Gogol Bordello’s ability to be such an inspiring presence on the stage. Their ability to mesh together a variety of percussion instruments, a synth board, an accordion, and a violin to accompany their guitar, bass, and drums is an impressive feat. All of this combined with Eugene Hutz’s raw and emotional vocals really resonated with the Philly crowd.

Sergey Ryabtsev has been Gogol Bordello’s resident violin player since the early 2000’s and wow, that man can play beautifully. During many of his solos, I found myself with tears in my eyes at the sheer beauty displayed upon stage and gracing my ears. Erica Mancini’s ability to play both the accordion and the synth board with ease was also incredibly inspiring. I loved how much all the members had fun performing with each other, looking like one big family instead of a bunch of coworkers.

Ryabstev and Mancini together on stage.

During “From Boyarka to Boyaca” Puzzled Panther were invited to the stage to perform a lively and memorable rendition of the song. It was amazing to see so many people from such different backgrounds united under one roof. The vocals and instruments blended perfectly together in such a melodic fashion that it left me speechless. I don’t think I could ever replicate that feeling without attending another show with Casa Gogol!

By the end, I was covered in wine and soda, plus I scored a drum stick from one of the bands! But I also came home with something more. In a time where the world seems so bleak, I was reminded that there is still a reason to celebrate life and be happy. It’s inspiring to see so many people from all ages and backgrounds congregate and celebrate each other. Here, all are welcome to party and dance the night away! Gogol Bordello is more than just a band, it’s a representation of how wonderful it is to be diverse and kind in the monotony of it all.

Gogol Bordello, Puzzled Panther, and Boris and the Joy closing out the show together.

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