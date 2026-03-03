WVUD’s Official Spring 2026 Playlist!

Intro & Compilation Edits by Sophia Shull

After a frigid winter, spring is finally here! Now it’s time to dive into the WVUD Ops Board top picks for the 2026 spring semester. Goodbye ice, freezing temperatures, and brutal wind! Hello sunshine, pretty flowers, and an overabundance of pollen!

Natalie Kurek, General Manager

“Moose Head” – Boyscott

I’m starting off strong with some Boyscott! This band has been one of my longtime favorites, and Boyscott as a whole fits so perfectly with the whole springtime vibe. Their tone is sunny and surf rock-y, and their lyrics often talk about nature and its beauty. “Moose Head” tells a story about falling in love at the farmer’s market, which I can admit is a very relatable topic. This song is a perfect introduction to the season, and will hopefully get you to your local farmer’s market this spring!

“Seabird” – Alessi Brothers

“Seabird” is a 70’s spring classic. It’s a lovely little combination of the brothers’ sweet vocals over some even sweeter synths. This song is a soothing breeze every time I listen to it, and I swear there’s some sort of magic hidden in it somewhere. Everyone I’ve shown this song to has fallen in love with it, and I don’t doubt you will too!

“April Come She Will” – Simon & Garfunkel

As we say goodbye to the colder months, we are welcomed into April by our dear friends Simon & Garfunkel. This song does an interesting job of personifying the months as you move through the seasons, moving us through the year with sweet lyrics and a warm guitar. This song gives something hopeful to take with us as we move from winter to spring, from spring to summer, and to wherever else we may go.

Rebecca Lewis, Program Director

“I’m Low on Gas and You Need a Jacket” – Pierce the Veil

This song captures the feeling of renewal and new growth that defines the spring season. The song’s emotional intensity and melodies feel like the first warm day after a long winter (like the winter we have had), dramatic and full of feeling. The soft, reflective verses mixed with explosive choruses mirrors the shift from quiet, gray days to brighter ones. For a spring playlist that isn’t just upbeat but emotionally well-rounded, this song adds passion, combined with that sense of starting over.

“Rose-Colored Boy” – Paramore

This song pairs upbeat instrumentation with a refreshing message about rejecting forced positivity. The song’s sound and rhythm feel energetic, perfect for a sunny drive. At the same time, its lyrics acknowledge that growth isn’t about pretending everything is perfect, but about facing reality with resilience. In a time when there is a lot of uncertainty, it is important to stay strong and true to your emotions, and this song is a great reminder of that. The balance of vibrant sound and emotional authenticity captures the spirit of spring: colorful, alive, and full of growth.

“Let the Sun In” – Wallows

I put this song in our spring playlist last year as well, but this song just perfectly encapsulates spring to me. It beautifully combines the bands normal indie music style with tasteful trumpet music, creating a fantastic “dancing in a meadow in a sundress” vibe. It could be argued this song is more summer than spring, but as we are “letting the sun in,” it feels like a perfect segue from the darkness of winter to the blossoming beauty of spring.

Natalie Tobin, Promotions Director

“Floral and Fading” – Pierce the Veil

“Floral and Fading” is one of my favorite Pierce the Veil songs and has been since high school. I feel that it brings a fun and enjoyable vibe much like the warmer months ahead of us. The upbeat energy paired with the smooth guitar reminds me of many late night spring drives that I can’t wait to relive soon enough!

“she knows it” – Maggie Lindemann

This one’s a newer discovery of mine that perfectly matches the chaos and excitement that comes with every Spring semester. The girly pop vibes of “she knows it” may be different from my first song selection, but I can’t deny the slight alternative lean had me hooked the first time I heard it. I can already picture my friends and I blasting this while getting ready for a Spring night out.

“Crush” – Ethel Cain

I want you to listen to this song. Then listen to it a second time. By no means is it a happy song, but Ethel Cain’s soft and soothing vocals are so intoxicating in the most amazing way that I can only be happy while listening to this song. It immediately puts me in a good mood and I find myself playing it over and over again without fail. As Spring begins to grace us with its presence, I hope you allow this song to grace your playlists!

Connor Freeman, Production Director

“I Saw the End” – Pallbearer

Nothing excites me more than doom metal. In fact, doom metal is my favorite genre of music ever. This song brings out the heavy riffs among light, high vocals that can put anyone in a great mood. The guitar work and the cord progressions make it feel like it’s sunny outside despite the doomy riffs. Doom metal is one of my favorite genres so picking a song that would fit the upcoming warmer weather was quite a challenge. However, Pallbearer’s mix of guitars and drums make it one of my favorite spring metal songs.

“Voyager” – Daft Punk

This one fits every time of the day, walking to class in the spring heat or driving on the highway at night. This song is simply one of the better examples of pure instrumental music. The beats used as well as the synth and piano work can put anyone in a great mood. The song builds up from a beat into a full party for your ears, just blasting some of the most upbeat and driving music to make one know that it’s going to be a good day.

“Speeder” – Dozer

Another metal pick for the spring because it is my favorite genre. More specifically, the band Dozer comes from Sweden, which has some of my favorite bands of all time and Dozer is no exception. All of their albums are great and their song Speeder is a perfect hype song to either do some work to or sit on the green with your friends and have a good time. The grungy, crunchy riffs of the guitars as well as the bass parts and muted vocals make this song an explosion for when it gets to the hook, which can hype anyone up. If this song does not get you moving, I don’t know what to tell you.

Sophia Shull, Music Director

“neversold. (out.)” – monotypes.

After a rainy day on a warm spring night, this song goes incredibly hard. As the guitar creeps along in the background, and the vocals ascend from a whisper to a scream, I can’t stop leaving this song on repeat. The chorus deeply resonates in a way few songs do, while the vocals and instruments melt perfectly together. This spring, I will continue the tradition of turning this song on, exploring the woods by my house, and waiting for the flowers to bloom.

“Halocline” – bosses

If you find yourself going for a night drive, roll your windows down and crank this. Do it! Right now! I promise it’ll be one of your Top 10 Life Experiences of All Time. Not only does bosses possess one of the most soothing voices of all time, but listening to any of her songs could easily put you in a siren’s trance. The dreamy vibes and warm atmosphere reminisce that of a cool spring night with thousands of stars laid out before you.

“Shock Me” – Baroness

Switching gears to something a little more metal based, Baroness is one of my all time favorite bands. Naturally, there is a song for every season! “Shock Me” contains such an upbeat sound, that I can’t help but skip through a field while gathering wildflowers when taking a listen. If you have a moment when it’s warm, step outside and close your eyes for optimal listening experience. Breathe in that pollen-saturated air and get addicted to this band!

Sanaa Mason, Sports Director

“Your Heart Don’t Stand a Chance” – Anderson Paak

Something about those opening piano chords just screams open fields and sunflowers to me. To me, spring is about comfort; the sun isn’t too hot, the winds aren’t too cold, and there’s always a comfortable breeze flowing by. This song is just as comfortable, made for easy listening, butterflies, and squirrels. Just reminds me of purple acai bowls outside of Pencader before a nap on the green.

“Satellite” – Harry Styles

In my senior spring of high school, this was the song I listened to constantly, and I am so glad it is making a comeback into my rotation. This is a late-night vibe, driving to get Rita’s for the first time since they opened for the season, knowing you have an essay due the next morning. “Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in” was the story of my life my senior year as all my friends were being pulled in different directions with college, and surprisingly, I am feeling a similar feeling now.

“Kiss of Life” – Sade

As a May baby, I was given the “Kiss of Life” in spring. There was definitely an angel by my mom’s side that day. But other than that, this song is just so breezy and beautiful. Sade’s deep, mellow voice just brings me to the days of going to the park and playing for hours, taking my hoodie off because I got a little too warm. It’s oddly nostalgic and comforting at the same time and evokes such flowery feelings, just like spring.

Hannah Tautu, News Director

“Gone” – The Sundays.

I would put this with my spring MOOD playlist. I would wake up with my morning coffee and gaze out the window with excitement because I would be eager to get outside, and it would be so WARM. The Sundays in general I associate with the calm but upbeat feel, so I usually play them in the mornings.

“Anticipate” – El Affairs and Clairo

This song I associate with it being sunset, and the weather is just warm enough for you to take your light cover up over a tank top, and you can go to the reservoir and just watch the way the sun is setting. It is upbeat, so it keeps you lightened.

“Juna” – Clairo

I am probably Clairos’ biggest fan, if you could not tell. Whenever I think about this song, I get instantly joyous and think of this for my “ Garden Indie” playlist because I would play this right when I woke up and go outside and just sit and ponder with all the possibilities I could do that day, especially when you have the mouthed trombone part. That is my favorite!!

Tyler Freeman, Training Director

“I Hate It Too” – Hum

If you aren’t over the winter gloom by the start of the spring or just overall feeling down in the dumps, “I Hate it Too” is a song you can just look out into the distance to. The song perfectly meshes together post-harcore, shoegaze and emo and the opening is truly one of my favorite starts to a song ever which makes the build up of drums and overdrive much more satisfying. A perfect wandering song that you can turn up on a late nighttime drive or a walk.

“Transdermal Celebration” – Ween

Definitely a song that screams “Spring” as well as Summer is “Transdermal Celebration” off Quebec by Ween. This song screams being outside enjoying the nice, warm weather of springtime with a bunch of your closest friends. The song embodies a really good feeling which almost serves as a credit roll for a rough week or a tough exam. Not to mention, the guitar solo on this song is mesmerizing and it really hits home every time I listen to it. Ween is a band that uses a lot of instruments to create very deep layers in their songs and “Transdermal Celebration” is no exception.

“Mesopelagic I: Into the Uncanny” – The Ocean

I needed a metal selection for my picks since that is my favorite genre, however post-metal in particular gives mostly fall and winter vibes. However, The Ocean as a band make music that feel like you are underwater, diving deeper with every song on their records. Since we are just in spring, let’s get ahead of the jump and at least get into the water while the weather’s nice. This song is my favorite from them and starts with a tone-setting lead guitar and really gives the song an upbeat flare to start. The song then descends and ascends between clean and harsh vocals which makes it a really fun listen.

Zachary Miller, Treasurer

“Radio” – Bershy

One thing that reminds me of the spring is spending time with my close friends with Spring 2025 being one of the most memorable through the radio station. “Radio” by Bershy encapsulates the idea of becoming comfortable with the people you are close with perfectly. The song is about discovering young love but in this case love for friends and the comfortability of being around people you love; this song is absolutely perfect for having a relaxed get-together with your friends whether that being a high energy party or an enjoyable dinner night. Next time you’re with closest friends, have fun and keep turning each other up!

“Hard Times” – Paramore

Hard Times is one of my favorite songs and it talks about the harshness of some aspects in life but ultimately gives the vibe of “whatever, let’s enjoy the moment.” I personally love the uniqueness of the song such as the opening and the chorus. The overall feeling of this song reminds me of music festivals in local parks and other outdoor events. This may be the optimist in me but it’s always good to try to be in a positive mood even when times, like the song says, are hard!

“Humility” – Gorillaz

Humility is the embodiment of the change in seasons from winter to spring; the feeling of being isolated and getting back on track when the outdoors warm up again. Winter makes gatherings super restrictive because of the cold; no bonfires, no cookouts, and no other outdoor activities. However, spring rolls around and that isolation is now broken and everyone is just in a better mood! So, let’s put ourselves back on track and get that energy up for the warmer weather!