Dashboard Confessional Photo Gallery

Neil Irungu | 13 May, 2025

On September 15, 2024, Dashboard Confessional performed a headlining concert with opening acts Tayor Acorn and Boy Like Girls at the Met in Philadelphia. Below is a photo gallery of that show!

First Opener: Taylor Acorn

Pop-punk singer-songwriter Taylor Acorn opens for Dashboard Confessional.

Second Opener: BOYS LIKE GIRLS

Martin Johnson (vocalist), John Keefe (drummer), Gregory James (bassist), and Jamel Hawke (lead guitarist) of pop-punk band BOYS LIKE GIRLS open for Dashboard Confessional.

Headliner: Dashboard Confessional

Chris Carrabba (lead vocalist), Scott Schoenbeck (bassist), Armon Jay (lead guitarist) Chris Kamrada (drummer), Kenny Bridges (guitarist/pianist), and Abigal Kelly (backing vocals) of emo-core pop-punk band Dashboard Confessional perform for their fans.