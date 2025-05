Neil Irungu | 11 May, 2025

On Friday, November 8, 2024, WVUD reporter Neil Irungu photographed a Melt concert at the Brooklyn Bowl in Philly. Here is a photo gallery of the show!

Opener: Maris

Singer-songwriter Maris opens for Melt!

Main Act: Melt

Veronica Stewart-Frommer (vocalist), Marlo Shankweiler (guitarist), and bassist Lucas Saur of indie-pop band Melt perform for their fans in Philly!